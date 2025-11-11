Trouble In Paradise: Husband Struggling To Tell Love Of His Life To Do A Better Job Hiding Her Smelly Bombs

Nobody hates having a difficult conversation with someone more than I do. They're not fun and I only initiate them if there's no other choice. I'd say the love of your life falling short in covering up their smelly bombs is a valid reason for a difficult conversation.

It's not going to be fun, but neither is walking into a bathroom that has been destroyed after a long day of work. It's not too much to ask for a little effort to be made to hide the evidence. If you can’t break that news to your wife, who can?

Honestly, is a marriage where you can't tell the woman you love that her shit stinks one that's going to last? Are you prepared to put in more than 50 years of being dominated in your own bathroom by smelly bomb after smelly bomb?

Have some self-respect. This loving husband doesn’t know how close he is to either his marriage collapsing or a half century of at least once a week when his wife is essentially rubbing his nose in her crap.

He took to Reddit for some advice. He wrote, "Love of my life drops the smelliest bombs and I don’t know how to tell her."

He's not by any means suggesting his doesn’t stink and that she wouldn’t have a similar complaint about his bombs. He is saying there's some unreciprocated respect being shown. He opens the windows and gets out the spray.

If You Can’t Tell Your Wife Her Poop Stinks, What Else Doesn’t Pass The Sniff Test?

His wife, on the other hand, does not. He explained, "I mean she is still quite private, but it is quite obvious what just happened. How do I politely ask her to use poo-pourri or something. I don’t want to hurt her feelings."

Understandably, he doesn’t want to feel "like a lone turd" and is seeking some advice for navigating the situation. But, this isn’t a time for feelings. Relationships come to an end all the time for far less.

A lot of the advice being given was absolutely atrocious. Some even put this back on him. They told him to get a plug-in to help mask the smell or spray Febreze as if this was all his fault.

There were elaborate suggestions about tricking his wife into doing the right thing with tales of poor circulation. But it wasn’t all a smelly bomb of advice filling the bowl.

There were those with a clear mind who weighed in. One such clear mind wrote, "I'm concerned that you married someone you can't talk about poop with."

Did you feel that? That cut through all the crap.

If you want to save this marriage and rid your paradise of pending trouble, you must let her know that she's not coming close to hiding her evidence and that your marriage only survives if she does. She has to start doing her part.