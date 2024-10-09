Legendary Las Vegas Hotel Blows Up In Awesome Video: WATCH

The Tropicana is officially gone.

The legendary Las Vegas hotel and resort closed back in April, and the plan is to use part of the land to build a stadium for the Oakland A's when they move to Sin City.

How do you get rid of a massive hotel? With a lot of explosives.

Tropicana implosion goes viral.

More than 2,000 pounds of explosives were used to implode the resort's two towers Tuesday night. That's a whole lot of bang, and the video is wild.

Check it out below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's truly the end of an era, and Tropicana isn't the only legendary Vegas location that's now done. The Mirage also closed down this past summer. Although, the building is still standing. It's simply being renovated.

The Tropicana is now gone forever. Both towers hit the ground with the press of a button. Any dude who says he doesn't enjoy watching things blow up is probably lying.

Nothing jacks up your pulse rate like a cool explosion, and that's exactly what people got to see Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

The Tropicana was one of the most recognizable names and brands in Las Vegas. Now, after a run going back to the 1950s, it's been imploded and there will be a baseball stadium that replaces it. It's a reminder that Vegas never stops evolving and changing. Nothing is safe no matter how long it's been there.