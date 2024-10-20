Trophy Wife In A Loveless Marriage Answers Questions About Marrying Her Nearly 50 Year Older Husband For Money

Some people marry for love and some people marry their elderly multi-millionaire husbands for their money. Then there is a much smaller group of people who marry their rich husbands for their money, call themselves a trophy wife, and answer questions about marrying for money.

This 22-year-old trophy wife is one of those rare unicorns who decided to take to Reddit for an "Ask Me Anything" about marrying for money. She met the bank account of her dreams while she was working at a country club.

While there are downsides to being in your early 20s and married to a 70-year-old, there are benefits as well, especially when the 70-year-old has a net worth of $70 million. She's been able to help her family with money and has even paid off her mother's house.

Mom has to be very proud of her daughter. Why wouldn’t she be? She married for money and isn’t trying to pretend like she found love with a wealthy old guy.

When asked how she met her now husband, the unnamed trophy wife explained, reports the Daily Mail, "I worked at a very nice country club and would constantly flirt with the guests there. He would come there sometimes and seemed to like my looks so we started seeing each other."

That sounds like a classic romantic love story, but it's anything but that. The couple isn't in love, but they are great friends and are able to make that work. She explained, "He said he wanted a young and attractive wife to go on trips with him and to show off to people he knows. I was happy to do that for him."

The trophy wife life is all about give and take

A couple of great friends with some solid give and take is all. So how does it all work? Well, she explained that during her AMA. The two who have been married for two years have an understanding.

"Not an agreement for how often we have sex. But when he asks me to go somewhere with him unless I'm just sick he wants me to go. And when we do go out he expects me to dress a certain way, which is a way I enjoy dressing," she said.

The two also have an open relationship, which helps keep the marriage working for the both of them. She said, "I'm 22, he's 70. He's worth around $70M. We have an open relationship. I'm attracted enough to him to make the sex worthwhile, but I wouldn't pick him out of a lineup probably."

She added, "Don't love him but we get along well. Just have conversations. Mostly me asking him about his life and career."

See, marriage doesn’t have to be that difficult. These two, with a nearly 50-year age gap, have figured it out. It's all about communication. The millions of dollars don't hurt either. Here's to nothing but the best for the couple.