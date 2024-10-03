Travis Kelce Is Embarrassingly Bad At Acting In New TV Show: WATCH

Travis Kelce should stick to playing football because his acting skills are lacking.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end scored a role in the new FX series "Grotesquerie," and there's been a decent amount of buzz surrounding his role.

Well, he made his debut Wednesday night in episode three of the series from Ryan Murphy. People finally got a look at what kind of skills he might bring to Hollywood.

It wasn't pretty.

Travis Kelce makes "Grotesquerie" debut.

In one moment of the show, Kelce's former stripper character talks about getting drunk and hooking up with old women and becoming homeless "on the streets."

You can watch the absolutely comical performance below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

To be fair to Travis Kelce, the dialogue here wasn't doing him any favors. Who thought writing "jiggling it for horny mommas coming of cruise ships" was a great idea?

Not only is Travis acting bad, but the writing might be even worse. This appears to be far from Ryan Murphy's best work.

The other option here is that Kelce is purposely hamming it up for the cameras and being this bad on purpose. If that's the case, then he might be the most talented actor of his generation.

Step aside Leonardo DiCaprio and Walton Goggins. The Chiefs TE is here to put on a show.

Apparently, the fan girls on X loved it because below are a few of the comments:

It will be hilarious! He did so good though!

he did well

He’s pretty good

Ok, I'm impressed, I may have to binge this, not a fan of horror, Ryan Murphy does not hold back

Ok but his acting is really good! I forgot it was him for a minute!

Did we all watch the same clip? It was cringe, he didn't come off as natural at all, his delivery was stiff and none of it was impressive.

I'm not even blaming the man. He gets paid to play football - not act. If the roles were reversed something tells me we'd never have heard of Travis Kelce.

Think I'm correct? Disagree? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.