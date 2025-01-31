Transgender Actress Karla Sofía Gascón Under Fire For Old Social Media Posts On George Floyd, Islam & More

Transgender actress Karla Sofía Gascón is under fire for a series of offensive tweets.

Gascón is the first openly transgender actor to earn an Academy Award-nomination for best actress after her role in Emilia Pérez. In that film , she plays a "Mexican drug kingpin who undergoes gender-affirming surgery and starts a new life as a social worker." The actress underwent transitional surgery in 2018.

However, Gascón hasn’t been able to be in cruise control as she awaits the award presentation on March 2 . The actress is facing a firestorm of criticism for past tweets that have resurfaced.

Muslim journalist Sarah Hagi re-posted some since-deleted tweets from Gascón in which she voiced her opinions on a variety of issues (most of these posts came between 2020 and 2021). One of her posts took a direct shot at Islam:

"Islam is marvelous, without any machismo. Women are respected, and when they are so respected they are left with a little squared hole on their faces for their eyes to be visible and their mouths, but only if she behaves. Although they dress this way for their own enjoyment. How DEEPLY DISGUSTING OF HUMANITY."

Another post called out America’s perspective on the George Floyd murder:

" I really think that very few people ever cared about George Floyd, a drug addict swindler, but his death has served to once again demonstrate that there are people who still consider black people to be monkeys Without rights and consider policemen to be assassins," she posted. "They’re all wrong."

She also criticized the Oscars’ obsession with diversity after the 2021 awards in which "Nomadland" won "Best Picture:"

"More and more the #Oscars are looking like a ceremony for independent and protest films, I didn’t know if I was watching an Afro-Korean festival, a Black Lives Matter demonstration or the 8M. Apart from that, an ugly, ugly gala."

There were a few more in which she also criticized China for creating the coronavirus, and in which she attacked many other religions (like Christianity).

Given that Gascón is part of the LGBT community, it's hard to imagine that she’ll face any serious or real punishments for voicing these opinions (some of which I agree with). The fact that she earned a nomination for one of the most coveted awards also serves as a level of protection for Gascón.

