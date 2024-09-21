Sorry, Mom! Here Are The Top College Party Schools, As Voted On By Students Themselves

We already know which colleges are good for their specific academics. For example, if you are interested in the medicine field, one could go to Vanderbilt, while technology-related students could go to a Virginia Tech school, while others can go to Michigan for, well, whatever it is Michigan is good at.

But what about the real reason some students go away to college? I'm talking about Van Wilder's favorite thing to do, and that would be PARTYING.

And now a new poll ranks the country's best college party schools as voted on by the students themselves. Sorry, moms and dads, you may want to close your eyes and not see what your hard-earned money is being spent on.

THE RESULTS

One thing is VERY clear based on the results - the South loves to let loose. In fact, the South holds 6 of the top 10 spots, while both the South and Midwest hold ALL the top 14 rankings.

The Buckeye state showed that Ohio fans love to live life to their fullest as they were the only state to have two schools in the top 10. Both Miami of Ohio ranked No. 7 while the university of Dayton came in at the impressive 2 spot.

They were followed by No. 3 Florida State, a number that its football team thought it would be ranked before having a disaster of a season that sees the Seminoles heading into tonight's game against Cal with an abysmal 0-3 record. FSU was the highest-ranked public college party school in the poll.

The top party school? That prestigious award would go to Tulane University, which came in at at No. 1 in the rankings. It seems those researchers love to mix their studies with keg stands and New Orleans hurricane drinks.

Two out of three Tulane students and alumni respondents said that they could find a party on campus five or more nights of the week if they wanted, while more than 40 percent said this was true seven nights a week and 8 out of 10 said they were satisfied with the school's nightlife party scene. You dirty, dogs you!

Tuition by the way for Tulane is a nice $63,000 a year. God bless.

WHERE DOES YOUR SCHOOL RANK?

The party school rankings were part of a study done by the Wall Street Journal in which they and research firm College Pulse surveyed tens of thousands of current and former students. Dozens of questions were asked, including topics about student life, classrooms and dining halls, and what the party scene was like.

Unfortunately for my fellow Fordham Rams out there, Fordham University did not crack the Top 20, although we sure knew how to party in the Boogie Down Bronx, didn't we, my friends?!

You can check out the entire WSJ party ranking here, while I've listed the Top 10 here:

1. Tulane University

2. University of Dayton

3. Florida State University

4. Michigan State University

5. University of Alabama

6. University of Wisconsin, Madison

7. Miami University, Oxford, Ohio

8. West Virginia

9. University of South Carolina, Colombia

10. Sewanee: The University of the South (Tennessee)

WHERE WOULD YOU RANK YOUR ALMA MATER? TWEET ME @TheGunzShow with why your school deserves a good ranking!