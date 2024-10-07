Too Revealing? Women Say They Were Kicked Off Spirit Flight For Wearing Crop Tops

Major drama broke out Friday on "Budget Brawls" Spirit Airlines, but this time emotions were allegedly high over two women who were wearing revealing crop tops.

The women say they were kicked off the flight for showing too much skin and now they want to put the flight attendant who targeted them ON BLAST.

Oh hell naw, flight attendant! You picked a fight with the wrong travel influencers.

Teresa and Tara, no last names given, say they're still in "shock" over the treatment they received from the Walmart of the Skies airline. They say a male flight attendant went nuts over the two lovely ladies showing too much skin and it eventually got them kicked off the flight.

Let's first hear from Teresa, who says she's "amost 35":



"My friend and I had a terrible experience on Friday on the flight 387 from Lax to New Orleans with @spiritairlines," Teresa wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.



"We were harassed by a male flight attendant who told us to " cover up" because we were wearing crop tops. Everyone else (including flight staff) agreed though that there was nothing wrong with what we were wearing and that crop tops are not against their dress code. He then continued to treat us poorly and give us no reasoning as to why he wanted to kick us off. Other passengers joined in and tried defending us but ultimately a supervisor liked to us and told either we would leave the flight or she would bring the police. She told us she would rebook our flight and then once out of the plane she said there are no flights and also refused a refund. I then had to pay $1,000 to book a new flight with another airline.



"This is appalling service, that in 2024 we are getting kicked out of a plane for ONE MALE flight attendant not liking our shirts. Everyone working at the airport agreed this was an act of prejudice, discrimination and misogynist and that we should take legal actions. We spoke with the police which said the same. We were refused their full names, a refund, rebooked flights or anything all because of a sexist and rude flight attendant."

Is it possible the travel tandem were kicked off for something else? Apparently not, because when reached by the Daily Mail, Spirit said they were "in contact" with the two women and noted that passengers agree to "certain clothing standards" when they purchase a flight.

In other words, Spirit isn't denying that Teresa and Tara were booted over their crop tops.

A quick check of Spirit's contract of carriage rules that passengers agree to states the following:

A guest shall not be permitted to board the aircraft or may be required to leave an aircraft if that guest:

is barefoot or inadequately clothed, or whose clothing is lewd, obscene, or offensive in nature;

You can scroll through Teresa's Instagram post above and make a decision on if what this duo was being lewd with their crop tops.

Now stop and think of the fat, disgusting pigs you've seen boarding flights over the years who get on without an issue with sweaty fat rolls hanging out and smelling like rotten sewage.

Oh, by the way, Spirit has a stench rule. Passengers can be kicked off if:

has an offensive odor unless caused by a qualified disability.

We're going to need a better explanation here for why Teresa and Tara were kicked off the plane. Crop tops? Is there a warning process?

Of all the things Spirit should be worried about, those crop tops shouldn't have been on the agenda.