Star Actress Makes Life Changing-Decision, Is A Huge Win For Regular Looking Dudes

Zendaya and Tom Holland reportedly are getting hitched.

The two acting talents are one of the most recognizable couples in Hollywood, and have been dating since at least November 2021.

Of course, people can sometimes be a bit shy about going public when they're a high-profile individual. They could have been dating even earlier, but that's the accepted timeline.

Now, they've reportedly taken the next step.

Zendaya and Tom Holland are engaged.

TMZ reported Monday that the two are engaged after the "Spider Man" actor popped the question at some point between Christmas and the start of 2025.

The outlet added that the proposal happened in a "very romantic and intimate" setting without family present.

Fueling speculation is the fact she appeared to rock an engagement ring at the Golden Globes.

First things first, props to the happy couple. As a pro-love guy, you'll never see me knock anyone taking the next step.

I took it over this past summer. You can check out the ring below, and let me know which ring you think is better at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

However, what this really shows is that it's a win for regular looking dudes. Tom Holland's height is somewhere between 5'6" and 5'8" depending on the source.

Zendaya is one of the most popular actresses in America, and is only getting more popular with time. While I'm not a short king (I'm north of 6'0" on days my back doesn't hurt), I think it's appropriate to raise a glass to Tom Holland.

The man is a short dude who is average looking, and he just locked up one of the most famous women in the world. Then again, I imagine he's pretty tall when he sits on his wallet after acting credits that include multiple "Spider-Man" and "Avengers" films and the popular movie "Uncharted."

Major props to both of them, and we wish them nothing but the best from here. It's nice to see a regular looking dude win one. That much is for sure. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.