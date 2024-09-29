Tom Brady's 'Costco' Shirt & Tie Combo Has The Internet Buzzing

I want to get ahead of the Tom Brady ‘Costco’ shirt and tie combo that he wore to work the Eagles-Buccaneers game before the losers from the New York Times Fashion department attack my co-worker for his fashion choices.

There I was Sunday in the man cave just waking up from a well-earned dad nap on a dreary final Sunday in September when Tom Brady, 47, popped up on the Fox post-game show wearing a shirt and tie combo that made me feel like I had been transported back to Homecoming 1995.

Was I dreaming?

No.

Dads across the United States and around the world must've felt just like I did: Tom Brady IS ONE OF US.

He GETS US. He probably shops at Costco JUST LIKE US.

Guys, this is big news for your wardrobe. Those striped shirts you've been holding onto since 2002 are now fair game because of Tom. Remember, in 2011, the New York Times called Brady "football's fashionista."

At the time, he was married to Gisele and dominating red carpets looking like a million dollars. In 2008, Ask Men declared that Brady was a style icon who "dares to mix traditional American blue-blazer looks with European minimalism."

Translation: Tom Brady sets trends.

Ladies, pay attention. Stripes and polka dot tie combos are back and there's nothing you can do about it.

While the NFL Insiders® were buzzing over the Washington Redskins absolutely pulverizing the Arizona Cardinals and Sam Darnold looking like an MVP candidate, those of us in our mid-to-late 40s were focused on how our closets are OFFICIALLY cool again.

What a feeling this is heading into another work week.

Dress accordingly tomorrow morning.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com