Pathetic Toby Keith Tribute Torched On Social Media: REACTIONS

The CMAs are getting rightfully destroyed for a pathetically weak tribute to Toby Keith.

The country music icon passed away on February 5, 2024 after battling stomach cancer. His death at the age of 62 sent shockwaves through the country music world.

Toby Keith was a proud American, great singer and the kind of person you rarely see these days. He was unapologetically himself, and the legacy he left behind won't be forgotten.

CMAs destroyed for pathetic tribute to Toby Keith

Seeing as how much of a titan he was in country music, you'd probably think the tribute to him would be awesome.

You'd be wrong. The CMAs tribute to Toby Keith consisted of people raising empty red solo cups and lasted just a few seconds.

You can watch the joke of a tribute below.

Fans weren't impressed, and took to social media to rip the tribute. Check out some of the reactions below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Whoever cooked up this idea should be embarrassed. Who thought Peyton Manning, Lainey Wilson and Luke Bryan raising red solo cups with the audience was a satisfactory tribute?

It absolutely wasn't good enough. Toby Keith was the face of country music in the 2000s. He literally sang the post-9/11 anthem that united the country with "Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue."

Toby Keith was a rock solid American who regularly gave people reasons to be patriotic and celebrate the USA. He deserved a lot more than some empty cups being raised.

Calling it a joke doesn't even begin to sum up the travesty fans watched unfold Wednesday night. Fans and Toby Keith deserved a lot more. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.