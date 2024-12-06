Tim Walz Tells A Lie So Outrageous In His First Post-Election Interview You'll Need To Be Sitting Down For It

Look, I don't want to start the first Friday of the holiday season by looking behind us. I want to move forward. It's Christmastime. It's championship weekend in college football. The NFL is hitting its peak.

It's a wonderful time of year, and I don't want to sit here and keep harping on the presidential election. It's over. Donald Trump won by a billion, stuffed the Dems in a locker, and already has the Deep State quivering a month out from inauguration day.

The good guys won! Time to move forward, not look back.

Just kidding! Tim Walz has unfortunately made that impossible by hopping on ABC for his first post-election interview, and telling some of the most outrageous lies you've ever heard.

Seriously, even Timmy can't believe THIS:

Let's see if Tim Walz was right on this one

I mean, come ON. Tim. Buddy. It's just us here. This is a safe space. Be honest with us … do you really think you had a "positive" message? Seriously?

The same people who have called – and continue to call! – Donald Trump ‘Hitler’ think they had a positive campaign message.

I mean, just look at this resume. And believe me, I could spend a week here updating it, but I don't have the time, so these are just a few quickies that come to mind:

- Tim Walz, just a week before the election, compared Trump's MSG rally to a NAZI RALLY. A Nazi. Rally.

- Tim Walz, at one point, called Elon Musk a "dipshit." Honestly, kind of funny, but not if you're gonna lie to us and tell us you were Mr. Positive.

- Joe Biden called all Trump voters "garbage."

- Kamala Harris called Trump a fascist so many times I lost count somewhere around Halloween.

Does this sound like a positive campaign message to you?

Nope. I'm just not seeing it, Tim. Swing and a miss.

How about this?

Eh. Again, I'm just having a hard time hearing the positivity. Maybe I'm biased, though. Or sane. Same thing, really.

You know what? Let's get the actual VP in here just to see if she can clear things up. Kamala, thoughts?

Okeedokee! Sounds good! Sounds positive.

I see it now, Tim. My bad. Carry on.

Can't believe you guys lost. Sad. America just wasn't ready. Maybe next time!