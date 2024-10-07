Tim Walz Lit Up On Social Media After Sending Cringe Tweet

Tim Walz is getting cooked after going cringe on X.

Vice President Kamala Harris and the Minnesota governor are battling former President Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance to win the Oval Office.

The election is officially less than a month away, and both sides are doing everything they can do to get an edge.

Someone should tell Walz to dial it back on social media.

Tim Walz roasted for "pep talks" tweet.

"I haven’t given a lot of big speeches, but I have given plenty of pep talks. 30 days to go, team. Let’s leave it all on the field," Walz tweeted Sunday afternoon with a photo of himself during his time as an *ASSISTANT* coach at Mankato West High School.

Cringe. Cringe from first word through the last one. The guy's out here acting like he was Nick Saban and not an assistant on a state title team.

People were quick to unleash some jokes. Check out some of the reactions below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

There are some situations that develop where a person can't tweet anything without getting wrecked. It happened to Bud Light after the company went woke, Kristi Noem got the same treatment after she revealed she shot her dog Cricket and it appears Tim Walz is now in the same category.

He probably thought he was being all snappy and cute with this tweet. Who doesn't love football, right? Except, that's not how it went for the Democrat VP candidate.

People flooded in and crushed him. Apparently, assistant coaches don't get much respect these days.

Turns out people don't think giving pep talks makes someone qualified to be a heartbeat away from the presidency. Who could have seen that development? Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.