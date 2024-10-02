Tim Walz Savagely Roasted For Awful Debate Performance

Tim Walz might want to stay off X for a few days.

Walz battled JD Vance in the vice presidential debate Tuesday night, and it was nothing short of an absolute disaster at times for the Democrat VP nominee.

Walz looked like a deer in the headlights, couldn't answer basic questions, was stuttering at points and more or less got steamrolled by Vance.

I don't care what your politics are, there's no rational and honest person on Earth who can claim what happened Wednesday night was positive for Walz and Kamala Harris.

Tim Walz cooked on social media after debate performance.

The good news is there are plenty of hilarious jokes and reactions flooding social media during and after Walz and Vance battling it out.

I'm very proud of the one below.

Check out some of the other reactions below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

It's okay to laugh no matter what your politics are. You can be a conservative and laugh at Republicans and you can be a liberal who laughs at Democrats. Ease up and don't take yourself too seriously.

The reactions from Wednesday night are hilarious. People were pouring it on Walz for his performance, and I don't blame him.

It was a straight up disaster.

Tim Walz roasted for debate performance against JD Vance. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

What do you think of Walz's performance and the reactions on social media? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

