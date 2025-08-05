Tim Tebow Is Already A Great Dad

As if there was any doubt Tim Tebow would be a great father to baby girl Daphne Reigh Tebow.

The Heisman Trophy winner, national champion and Denver Broncos playoff hero revealed the first look at his parenting skills Tuesday afternoon in an Instagram video that has moms gushing over his form.

Let's just say there are divorced moms in the comments wishing they picked a husband like Tim. Ladies, this is what you could've had if you didn't go chasing the bad boys at the local dive bar. This is what was out there if you didn't have to reach for the guy who peaked his senior season with a two-week high school football playoff run.

Look at how Tim, 37, multi-tasks with ease. He's a dad. He's a dedicated SEC Nation employee. He's a husband who understands his Miss Universe wife needs her own ‘me time.’

This guy is the real deal.

"People ask us literally almost every day, 'Are you ready?' And we're like, 'No, how could we be ready? We've never been parents,'" Tim told Parents back in April during an interview.

Great point. The worst thing new parents can do is assume they're fully prepared. Us parents who have been though the battles know that's impossible. There are going to be nights when Tim just needs to get out of that house and pound golf balls. There are going to be nights when Demi-Leigh needs to watch some HGTV or whatever the Tebows watch.

"We'll fail, but we'll fail forward and keep learning and teaching each other," she told Parents.

As for who will be the disciplinarian, Tim knew going in he'd be a pushover.



"She could probably ask me for anything she wants and get it," Tim said of his baby girl.

Demi quickly shot back praise at her #girldad.

"I look at our relationship and our marriage, and so many times, he's like, 'Whatever you want,' and I know that he genuinely means it. I think it actually took me about four years of marriage to really believe that he means it when he says that," she reflects. "I know that he's going to be so fiercely protective and encouraging, and he's going to be, alongside me, her biggest cheerleader in life," Demi-Leigh added.