Tim Dillon's New Jerry Springer Spin-Off Netflix Movie Looks Incredible

Let's get weird with comedian Tim Dillon this fall.

Based on the trailer for "Tim Dillon: This is Your Country," we could be looking at the comedy special of the year. Netflix is billing this special as an "unscripted, talk show-style special" where Tim will play the role of the circus ringleader, just like Jerry Springer, whom we lost back in April.

Dillon's show will debut October 1. Set your schedule accordingly because this is going to be something else.

"Hello pigs, I think we could all agree that America is a rotting corpse of an empire and we live in hell," Dillon says as he greets guests.

WATCH THE TIM DILLON: This is Your Country trailer:

The reviews are in and based on what Tim's fans saw Thursday when the trailer dropped, he has found something with this special.

"Oprah dropped the baton, Tim picked it up," one Instagram analyst wrote.

"After this becomes the number 1 show on Netflix, you need to run for president," wrote another.

The praise, based on a one minute Instagram trailer couldn't be any better for Dillon.

"You’re saving America with this," one of his fans added.

And then there's Gabby, who put it perfectly when she wrote, "This is exactly what the world needs to unite us."

Yes, it does, Gabby. And I've already cleared my schedule.

Buckle up, America.