Star Comedian Savagely Destroys New 'Joker' Movie: WATCH

Tim Dillon took a blowtorch to the "Joker" sequel.

"Joker: Folie à Deux" has been getting absolutely crushed since its October 4th release, and some are even painting it as the worst movie ever made.

The reviews are awful, OutKick readers have emailed me trashing the film as terrible and Dillon, who appears in the film, twisted the knife a bit more.

Tim Dillon crushes "Joker: Folie à Deux."

On the latest episode of his popular podcast, Dillon talked about his brief role in the film and took a flamethrower to the movie for being awful.

I don't even want to quote any part of his A+ rant because there's no way I'll do it justice. Smash the play button below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This is a prime example of why Tim Dillon might be the best comedian in the game right now. He appeared in one of the biggest budget movies of the past several years, and instead of defending it, he's the biggest critic of the "Joker" sequel.

That was an absolutely ruthless rant from start to finish. I'm not sure how anyone comes back from getting torched in that fashion.

It's one thing for a critic to blast a film. It's completely different for someone in the film to do it, and Dillon showed zero mercy.

Props to Dillon for keeping it real even when he was featured in the film. That's the kind of honesty people have come to love and expect. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.