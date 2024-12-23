Comedian Torches Kamala Harris With Ruthless Comments: WATCH

Tim Dillon doesn't have a very high opinion of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris got rolled in the presidential election after President-elect Donald Trump won the electoral college, popular vote and Republicans held the House and won the Senate.

It was an absolute beatdown. Turns out simply switching out Joe Biden at the top of the ticket didn't accomplish much at the end of the day.

Tim Dillon and Joe Rogan roast Kamala Harris.

With the election several weeks behind us, Dillon and Joe Rogan decided to look back and assess the situation now that there's been some time to think about it.

Both seem to have the same conclusion:

Kamala Harris just wasn't an impressive candidate.

It's impressive to me how close Kamala Harris got to the Presidency without any discernible intellect. Really. Truly…There was no discernible intellect that you would think the President would have," Dillon said while rolling. He further referred to her as an "average" and "mediocre politician."

Check out his full comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's great to see comedy that doesn't have any limits. No matter your politics, both parties give people plenty of reasons to crack jokes.

Kamala Harris was a walking gaffe machine just like President Joe Biden. You simply never knew what she was going to say or do. That's why her handlers tried so hard to hide her. This is a woman whose entire campaign was about separating herself from Joe Biden, and then she went on "The View" and said she couldn't think of a single thing she'd do differently.

How does a mistake like that even happen? It's out of a bad "SNL" skit. Well, she lost and Tim Dillon's comedy heater continues.

Will his comments outrage some woke snowflakes? I'm sure they will. I'm also 100% sure he doesn't care at all.

Let me know what you think of Dillon's comments at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.