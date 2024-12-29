Comedian Torches Fake Country Music Fans With A+ Rant: WATCH

Comedian Tim Dillon unleashed another incredible rant, and this one is about country music fans.

It's not a secret to OutKick readers that I'm a huge fan of country music. Whether it's George Strait or Morgan Wallen, I pretty much listen to it all.

Nothing's better than cracking open a few cold ones with the boys and blasting some country classics. It's part of my culture, and we should protect it and celebrate it.

That includes protecting it from the people Dillon took aim at.

Tim Dillon roasts country music fans.

The popular comedian dropped a new podcast episode Saturday, and he ripped into the worst kind of country fans:

The ones pretending to be ranchers or farmers simply because they might own a pair of boots.

Those are the kind of people who wouldn't last 10 minutes on a real ranch, have no idea how to use a gun but seem to think they're living in a "Yellowstone" episode. It's a bit bizarre, and I say that as someone who grew up in rural Wisconsin and is a huge country fan. Dillon did God's work with his rant. I'd share some of the quotes but it's simply too good to ruin.

You can watch his comments starting around 56:00, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. Be warned that it's not for weak snowflakes. Have fun with it and laugh!

Thank you, Tim. Thank you. My culture isn't a shtick for people who finally discovered some of Wallen's music. No, wearing boots doesn't make you a cowboy anymore than wearing a football jersey makes you an NFL player.

Stop it. Just stop it. Now, that's not to say that you can't be a country music fan if you live in a city. Of course, you can be, but stop acting like you're Clint Eastwood in "Unforgiven."

Nobody is buying it.

What did you think of Dillon's rant? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and props to him for continuing to be hilarious.