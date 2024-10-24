Tim Burton Explains How The Internet Bums Him Out; Unwinds By Looking Clouds, Dinosaur Collection

In my opinion, Tim Burton is one of Hollywood's streakiest directors. That guy can cook up something great like Ed Wood and then the next thing you know, he's trotting out some steaming pile of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory crap.

But no matter how good or bad the movie is, I always leave thinking, "Man, this dude is always a bit of a downer."

Well, we might have an answer for that, and — would you believe — it might be the internet's fault.

Burton spoke to BBC News about why he's not a big internet guy. It may surprise you to learn that it isn't because people use it to talk about how much his version of Planet of the Apes stinks.

"Anybody who knows me knows I'm a bit of a technophobe," Burton explained. "If I look at the internet, I found that I got quite depressed.

"It scared me because I started to go down a dark hole. So I try to avoid it, because it doesn't make me feel good."

A dark hole on the internet, you say? I guess we've all been there. It's really quite shocking how few clicks it takes to go from looking at pictures of puppies to reading about grizzly murders. It can happen alarmingly quickly.

Burton went on to talk about what he does to stay busy and it's the most Tim Burton answer ever, which he followed up with a tidbit of information that is probably the most Nicholas Cage thing ever.

Burton said he unwinds by looking at clouds and the ten giant dinosaur models he has in his backyard.

Interesting. I go for a walk or noodle on a guitar for a couple of minutes when I need to unwind, but that's only because I don't have 10 giant dinosaur models in my backyard. I don't even have one giant dinosaur model… or a backyard.

Burton then pulled out his phone and showed the interviewer his dinosaurs, then dropped his Nic Cage tidbit: Cage has "real ones," as in real dinosaurs.

Of course, he does. I'd honestly be disappointed if he didn't.

Well, whatever works for him. Maybe next time I'm down in the dumps (which will probably be the next time the Flyers play), I'll look at some clouds or Tim Burton's dinosaurs.