Woman's Wild 'Farmer's Daughter' TikTok Video Goes Crazy Viral & Has People Losing Their Minds

A self-described truck girl and farmer's daughter set out to give the world a peak at what it looks like being married to someone like her. She then took viewers of her TikTok on a wild ride.

This is a buckle your seat belts and hold on tight kind of ride that starts off with a simulated sex act in a field. A true heartwarming moment with the couple's kid playing nearby.

The video appears to be recorded during a wedding photo shoot, although it's unclear if that's actually the case. From the sex act in the field, the video goes through a couple of "working on trucks" scenes.

It seems, at least for a moment, that the video is back on track.

There's a loving embrace by the married couple, some more trucks, then we're back off the rails with another angle of the simulated sex act in the field.

All that and we're only about halfway through the viral video. This bumpy ride is far from over. A family shot with mom and dad with their son comes flying at you out of nowhere.

I warned you, seat belts are absolutely necessary for this ride. This video has more than 18 million views at the moment, and it's not because the road is a smooth one.

This farmer's daughter knows how to make a viral TikTok video

That family moment is followed up by more shots of the woman in the field, with her husband and son. Some cows are thrown in there for good measure, and it appears as if the video is going to end quietly.

Spoiler alert, it does not. It ends with the ghost of her "angel," presumably her dad or grandfather.

After a ride like that, people are certainly going to have some thoughts. And boy did they. There's everything from predicting they will end up divorced to calls for their arrest.

The ride through the comments is almost as entertaining as the ride in the video. Enjoy.