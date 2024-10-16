Geographically Challenged Idiot Mistakes Greek Flag For Israel's: WATCH

Do you know that Greece and Israel are two totally different countries with totally different flags?

It seems like common sense that anyone in fifth grade could tell you. It's apparently not as basic a bit of knowledge as I thought, judging from an all-time stupid TikTok video.

TikTok user @ambamelia shared a video of herself tearing down Greek flags at a Greek restaurant…..because she thought they were Israeli flags.

No, this isn't a joke or a parody. A woman took to TikTok to share a video of herself damaging private property because she thought she was sticking it to Israel as the wars in the Middle East continue to rage.

Watch the truly idiotic video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Woman tears down Greek flags believing they were Israeli.

I'm assuming she posted the video, which is clear evidence of property destruction, because she thought it was funny or wanted to prove a point about standing against Israel.

If that was the plan, then she failed. Check out some of the reactions and comments below:

this is so embarrassing

why did you post this?!!

you could NEVERRRR waterboard this information out of me

it’s literally a gyro shop

Don’t even know who you’re fighting for

Girl the flags look so different

it's the way the flags look nothing alike besides sharing the color blue. may brain damage like this never find me

i can tell you’re a pleasant and intelligent person

this is soo embarrassing

I think this is the first time I’ve ever experienced secondhand embarrassment

Bro you lucky they didn’t call the cops

The fact this video is still up is nothing short of incredible. Is she hoping the police show up? Is that the goal? If so, it might happen.

For the record, this is the Greek flag.

This is the Israeli flag pictured with some Army soldiers.

The two flags are both blue and white. That's where the similarities come to an end. The Israeli flag is also one of the easiest in the world to identify for one very simple reason:

It features a giant Star of David right in the middle of it.

Yet, this clown ran up to a Greek restaurant trying to be a hero in her own mind, and instead made a fool of herself. Instead of deleting the video and apologizing, she's leaning into it. What an insane time to be alive. If you're ever having a tough day and feel dumb, just remember you and this woman exist on the same planet. You're going to be okay. As for her, I'm not so confident. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.