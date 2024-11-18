Tiffani Amber Thiessen Whips Up A Meal That Has Her Fans Speechless, Fans Fight at UFC 309 And Buy A Tank

Spirit Airlines enters bankruptcy, MY Bengals enter the offseason & I can't believe the performance my two eyes witnessed out of Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green on the golf course

I woke up to the news that Spirit Airlines is saying it's entering bankruptcy and everything that comes with that news, but they'll honor tickets through the holidays and nothing will change.

As a content guy who thrives on mid-air fisticuff content, that's great news from the Walmart of the Skies. Based on the headlines, you'd think Spirit ceased operations. That's not true. The biggest dirtbags in America will be able to punch each other after feeling disrespected until Spirit pulls the plug and that day isn't here just yet.

I still have nightmares about traveling Spirit. For years, my previous employer would force me to fly the 6 a.m. flight from DTW-LGA. Pure torture.

My memories of the DTW-LGA route was the stench. The seats that were like sitting against a concrete wall for two hours. The LGA Spirit experience, which is what I picture hell to be like. The arguing. The sweating over gate agents who could slap an oversized baggage fee on you at any moment.

I haven't been on a Spirit flight since.

Speaking of dead, how about MY Bengals and kicker Evan McPherson's disastrous season.

Just when the schedule lined up, Joe Burrow's health held up and Ja'Marr Chase has had a historic season, the team did everything possible to lose. It's time for me to focus on MY Lions.

Never forget: Good teams win, great teams cover and kick the shit out of the opponents they're supposed to kick the shit out of.

52-6 speaks volumes from the Lions.

If you can't root for Dan Campbell, then you're either a fan of another NFC fan or you just don't have a competitive bone in your body.

And finally this morning, I played what might be my final golf round of the year on Sunday and Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green joined me. He's about a 9 handicap.

I've never seen a golfer in my life top more tee shots than MCBiBG topped on Sunday. My rough estimate is 30 topped tee shots. We just let him keep reloading. Every single top was to the right side where he lined up for a draw.

On some boxes, he'd top three shots and they'd be 15 feet apart. It was truly one of the craziest golf performances I've ever witnessed.

His score? I'd say it would've been somewhere around 120 if he would've kept a true score.

I'll never forget it. It was like Chuck Knoblauch forgetting how to throw to first base.

Reader emails

- John from SD writes:

Sorry to see that happen, coming from a life long Browns fan. I thought the Bungles were going to pull that out in the 2nd half. Another crazy game!

Kinsey:

No biggie. I was asleep by halftime. It was for the best. I woke up less frustrated.

- Allen R. emails:

Killing time in Galveston county TX before the Chiefs kickoff...

Kinsey:

What did I say a month ago about the Bills? BUY that Super Bowl futures ticket. The Chiefs still have Christmas Day on the road at Pittsburgh and then they finish on the road in Denver.

The Bills still have a road game against the Rams and at the Lions.

For those of us who are sick of the Chiefs, now is the time to start praying for Buffalo to do the unthinkable.

Bills-Lions Super Bowl, anyone?

What are Screencaps readers collecting these days?

This is a great question that I should've asked earlier.

- Tim in Texas City, TX emails:

I was on a job-site last week talking with another inspector and we got to talking about collectibles.

I was telling him how I had always kept ticket stubs from big games (A&M over #1 Bama, last Houston Oilers game in the Dome (a loss to the Bengals, btw)) and newspapers (Astros first title, Texans first win, etc...) and how I had been grabbing the Chronicle every time something "unprecedented" happened to Trump.

What are other SC readers holding on to?

Bachelor party memories

- Derby City Max writes:

Been dealing with some health issues the past few weeks centered around this crazy MS disease, fighting going on for 23 years. Enough about that crap. Two insane party’s including mine. The first one was on August 9, 1986.

I remember the date because it was the last time that I ever drank Tequilia. A group of about 40 guys who mortal enemies in high school, much like the Greasers (Public), Socs (Catholic) in The Outsiders, who became great friends. We rented a city TARC (Transit Authority of River City), the bus picked us up at the house where we pre-gamed.

The driver took us to several Strip Clubs. The 2nd was mine about a month later. We started with a stripper who made a house call along with her bodyguard. Same rinse and repeat on the logistics of previous party that ended up at an all Night Diner( Not WH). We were loud but not obnoxious, the waitresses were laughing at us. There were 2 couples seated near us and one of the guys decided he was going to prove to his woman that he was a tough guy.

He picked the wrong guy in our group to mess with. An all-out brawl broke out between those 2 guys and about 5 of our guys. The rest of us including the bus driver continued eating. The city ceased renting buses shortly after that. We still talk about it to this day.

Thanks, Joe, for creating this Great Community of likeminded people across these United States and beyond.

The reader who wants Strahan fired for not putting his hand over his heart during the anthem isn't backing down

- Jonathan was back on Saturday:

Every sport game I've gone to I place hand over heart or cap over heart, it's just automatic, I don't give a thought to it. Other than some kids it seems to be what everyone else does. So I thought that's what everyone should do. I wasn't aware there was a lazy option and I didn't need to do it other than removing cap. To the dude that jumped to woke, judging people isn't your strong point, stick to picking your own nose.

- Kevin in Toboso, OH isn't saying if he wants Strahan fired or not, but he did email on protocol:

I believe the protocol is to remove hat and place hand on heart for National Anthem. Men are not supposed to put hat over heart. Heard that from a veteran years ago at our vets day assembly.

The Stone Cold Steve Austin rattlesnakes photo

This is the photo that Austin 3:16 posted last week:

- Drew in Katy, TX says:

Concerning the photo of two rattlesnakes . . .

A an extremely experienced South Texas hunting guide said that he came upon a scene like this one time. He said that he was calmy watching as these two male rattlesnakes battled it out. The he remembered that they were battling over a female . . . and he didn’t know where the female was . . . . He walked away at that point very carefully.

I have no idea how to tell a male from a female rattlesnake, but it would be interesting to have an expert explain if that is what is really going on in this photo. If so, the person taking the photo needs to walk away carefully.

Eva Longoria's one redeeming quality

- Ernie checks in:

Hope all is well…great column every day…don’t miss it…

As for Eva, while she may be insufferable, arrogant, and overall pain in the neck, her one redeeming thing she has done in life is to shell out $6M to finance the first John Wick movie, which got the franchise snowball rolling.

In life, everyone has their one redeeming quality that rises above all their list of infamy.

This was hers.

That's it for this Monday in November with snowflakes in the forecast. It's fine. We've had an incredible weather run. Let the flakes fly. I don't have to drive in it, so what the hell. Let's have a change of pace.

Go have an incredible final full week of the month with vacation time looming for most of you.

Take care.

