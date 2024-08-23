Thursday Night Mowing League 2024: Week 16 -- Shannon The Sandbagger Makes Charge

Will Shannon's sandbagging backfire or turn into a 2024 national championship?

The big news this week out of the league has to be from Shannon Blackburn in Liberty, Missouri who had a strong start to the 2024 season when he showed off his beautiful stripes that had the league in awe.

Then, Shannon kept showing us the same photo over and over and over. There were Photoshop allegations. There were league members DMing their disdain for Shannon's lack of creativity with his mowing style.

There was real drama.

Fast-forward to August. Now, like Patrick Mahomes hunting down home-field advantage in December, Blackburn has officially turned up the pressure on the league with ONE MORE mow until the playoffs start on September 5.

Suddenly, Shannon's content is evolving and he's once again applying pressure to a league where tensions are rising.

Can Blackburn pull off one of the biggest comebacks in TNML history? Will the veterans rise up and overcome his challenge? Will someone SNAP and succumb to the pressure?

This is why we mow. This is why we joined this league in the first place. This is exactly how the playoffs should work in this league.

As the poet RG3 once told members of the media, "No pressure, no diamonds."

I'd say this video was sent to me at least 50 times

This is what I'm up against right now – it's been a brutal summer for my own yard

Save the emails. I know it's hotter where you live and it's hot 365 days a year and you've lived 50 years and it's never been under 100 degrees.

Blah, blah, blah.

I just need to show you guys why I haven't been mowing. We're officially in a drought and it's going to get worse before it gets better. According to the local guys, those are small chances of rain next week.

At this point, Mrs. Screencaps is holding on for dear life with her plants.

TNML national rankings for Week 16

Fink – I'm not sure if the guy has missed a mow all year. Colt Bradford – In past years, he would fade from contention because of his football coaching duties. This year has been different. He's mowing. He's coaching. He's giving 110%. Diesel – Yes, he had Mrs. Diesel mow last night and that is concerning, but he's had an incredible season and having the wife mow once shouldn't knock him out of the Top 5. Mike Freshwater – This guy just keeps humming along even though he's back to broadcasting high school football, mowing at the local golf course and watching the grandkids. Brad Douglas – This guy has been quite an asset to the league and he got the message that working the dog into content, plus TNML gear, is a great way to make an impression. Timmy2Cuts – He's bouncing around on the 5 & 6 line because there are still questions on whether he's mowing on league night or just posting stock images. However, he's been very nice to fellow league members by sending them Garage Beers, so that keeps him in the good graces of the league. Homebrew Bill in Nebraska – He makes it into the Top 7 because he sent a beer supply to the NW Ohio TNML meet-up that we held last week at Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green's house.

Mowing Reports From Around The United States & Beyond!