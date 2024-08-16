Thursday Night Mowing League 2024: Week 15 -- We Can Sway Elections

Politicians are on notice: TNML is big enough to sway elections

If you're going to slide into my phone with a text because you bought a phone list, you better be prepared to play ball because I'm going to turn your head into a pretzel, especially if you're working for a politician.

Look at what time Kelly texted me on Wednesday night. It's a good thing I stay up until midnight on most nights.

I'm encouraging all of you to do the same. Call out these politicians. Find out if they want to take your gas-powered mower.

Simply ask: "Where does [enter name] stand on lawn mowers? Is [enter name] for banning gas-powered mowers?

Make them take a stand.

Let's give a round of applause to the Little League World Series grounds crew

I've been watching the LLWS and dreaming about playing on that field since I was like 5 years old. In all those years, I don't remember the grounds crew throwing down nasty stripes like this year.

What a beautiful scene in Williamsport.

Congratulations to those who received packages this week from Homebrew Bill

I'll be sharing the beer tonight with my buddies before we head off to the National Tractor Pull.

I'll say it again: There's not another mowing league in the world like the TNML.

The best people.

The best residential mowers.

The best residential mowers who brew beer.

The most thoughtful people you'll ever meet.

Week 15 National Rankings!

Fink in Illinois Colt Bradford (the guy is performing AND coaching Texas football) Timmy2Cuts Diesel Brad D. Coach Freshwater Shannon B. (because he changed his mowing pattern)

REMEMBER: The TNML season ends Oct. 3. That's it. I go on a mowing vacation after that.

REMEMBER X 2: The playoffs start September 5. This year, we'll use a system like NASCAR. If you don't perform on league night, you're OUT. If it's a rainout, we better have clear footage and I will be checking local weather reports from your town.

Mowing Reports From Around the United States & Beyond!

- Tim G. in Allen County, Ohio shares:

Got a 4.5" mow in on Thursday. Started the front yard at about 12:30 in the afternoon to beat the rain that was supposed to start at 2. Welp, it started at 1. After a 5+ hour rain delay, we got back after it and finished up just ahead of another round of rain at 7:30 or so. Awesome stripes were well worth the hassle.

- Benny in Yukon, OK says:

Good evening to the best mowing community on Mother Earth! I got the mowing done earlier in the day to beat the potential rains, so hopefully the fresh cut grass will get a good drink. The #31 Leinenkugel Ego mower did not have to work too hard today as the grass has shown minimal growth this past week. The grass is becoming more difficult to keep green with the August sun and heat.

RECAP:

92 degrees, sunny, little to no wind

Primary jersey today

Sirius XM Prime Country provided the music

Summer Shandy provided the hydration

Post Mow OT: Garage & gym clean-up

I have noticed more and more mowers getting work done on Thursdays around my neighborhood. Maybe its just whatever day they get to it, but I'd like to believe my TNML flag and shirts, and my promotions of TNML has taken root. We shall see how the next weeks go....

Have a great League night everyone, stay safe out there.





- Indy Daryl took time out of his Ragnar Relay captaincy duties to get a mow in:

Full confession: last week, I took a DNW simply because I really didn’t want to mow… I had started a new job, my oldest had started high school, and all the other stress of life just added up and I didn’t want one more thing to do. Can’t win em all!



This week though, I am back on track, and wow did the lawn need a trim. I was able to take advantage of some cloud cover and knock out the yard before the rain came through.



Hope everyone has a great league night!