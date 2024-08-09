Thursday Night Mowing League 2024: Week 14 -- The Heat Wave Is Breaking

I'm jealous of you guys who have had rain this summer

Guys, I'm in a tough spot this summer. I've mowed approximately two times since July 4. I know there was a mow before we went on vacation in mid-July, but that's the only mowing session I can remember since the July 2 session on a Tuesday, because July 3 was a party Wednesday.

Three miles to the north has had rain. 12 miles to the north has had a bunch of rain. Diesel lives about 12 miles north and he's missed very few weeks due to a lack of rain. Canoe Kirk reported to the text group this morning that he's getting "a shower almost every day" and he's a mile from Diesel.

Meanwhile, our yard is roasting. We did get a solid rain this week, so things could be looking up heading into mid-August. How dry is it? Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green says he's mowed TWICE since early June.

If it seems like mowing reports have dried up, it's not because the league numbers are down. Between Debbie crushing the Carolinas and Virginia and the lack of rain around here, it's not the best of times.

October 3 will be the final week of the 2024 TNML season

It is important to determine a finish line for the season and league commissioners have voted to make October 3 the end.

Based on the sunset times here in Ohio – 7:12 p.m. – it makes sense to say October 3 is it.

Mark your calendars accordingly.

TNML national rankings

Fink in Illinois Diesel Renius in SE Michigan Coach Colt Bradford in Texas Brad D. Timmy2Cuts (he's missed some weeks and there are performance-enhancing questions that some have expressed)

You'll be kicked out of the league if you pull this stunt

I'd personally scratch the TNML sticker off your mower if I hear about it.

Mowing Reports From Around The United States and Beyond!

- Tim G. in the 419 writes:

Had a nice 4.5" mow on Thursday night. We got 2.1" of rain in Allen County, Ohio, on Thursday and Friday last week and the grass really took off. Supposed to be sunny and upper 70s for the next 10 days or so - beautiful weather to enjoy being outside.



- Benny in Yukon, OK writes:

It was a hot and muggy league night here on Route 66. Grass didn't show much growth this week with lack of rain, so it was just a trim in order to look good for the weekend. Cooler temps and rain incoming this weekend. The #31 Leinenkugel Ego mower had another successful league night without incident.

RECAP:

97 degrees, muggy, little to no wind.

Primary jersey worn.

Bongino podcast to provide the entertainment.

Kona Big Wave provided the hydration.

Hope everyone got in a successful league night this week.