Thursday Night Mowing League 2024: Week 13 -- Heat, Humidity, Drought & Snakes

Finding inner happiness, getting life on track & how TNML can help

I want to start this week's report with something that makes the league very, very happy.

Ken in Nebraska came to me earlier this season to tell me he wasn't mowing because he was off taking care of a drinking issue. He was struggling and needed help. He has since publicly addressed his situation, so we're not exposing Ken here.

Ken has been in the league for a couple of years now. He's loyal, he posts his lawn religiously, but he was having serious issues in his personal life.

From what I have seen out of Ken, his life has blossomed since he got home from getting help. He's showing his face. He's smiling. He's exuding happiness, and he's making friends within the community. This week, I learned he befriended one of the TNML legends, Colt Bradford, a young gun Texan high school football coach who gets after it week after week.

Over the years, people have asked me: A mowing league? You can't be serious.

Ridiculous, right?

But look at where we're at.

We have huge grown, straight, married, sweaty men giving post-mow press conferences on video. We have guys in community parades flying the league colors. We have thousands of TNML shirts and polos all over the U.S. We have cars with TNML license plates. We have TNML stickers on cars and there's even a few members of flight crews who have the stickers on their luggage.

And now we have Colt Bradford building a friendship with Ken, who needs that brotherhood.

The next time someone asks you what the TNML is, simply respond, "It's the greatest mowing league in the history of the world."

There's no debating it.

Commissioner Mowing Report

Last night, around midnight, it poured for the first time in three weeks. As many of you know, I was on vacation last week, which meant we had to hire someone to water Mrs. Screencaps' flowers or they would've died. It didn't rain for the seven days we were gone. It hadn't rained for about 10 days before that.

In total, we might've gone 20 days without rain.

I mowed before leaving on vacation, but it was unnecessary. It was precautionary in case we suddenly got a bunch of rain, but it didn't happen.

That means I entered August with a DNM.

Is this really the society people want to live in?

The headline reads: "This robot lawn mower is so impressive my neighbors came to watch it mow."

If you're an able-bodied human being, this should be haunting. Are we really this weak? Shame on humanity.

Good luck changing my mind.

- Mark W. emails:

No mowing today, Joe, but I am representing at the Grand American World Trap Championship. Wearing the fashionable and stylish TNML pole. Thanks for all you do.

Mowing Reports From Across The United States & Beyond

- Tim G. in the 419 writes:

Rainout on Thursday in Allen County, Ohio. Got 1.5" of rain. This was the first rain here in three weeks or so. Hopefully things will get green again. Getting ready for the 2-club invitational on Saturday now!

- Benny in Yukon, OK reports:

Good morning to the best mowing league community on the planet! I'm getting my entry in late, but got all the mowing in on League night.

It was hot and humid like an outdoor sauna. The #31 Leinenkugel Ego mower had a light day and performed well. The Bermuda grass didn't see much growth this week with lack of rain.

RECAP:

103 degrees, sunny, light southern winds

Alternate Jersey worn

Prime Country from Sirius XM w/ the soundtrack

Several Summer Shandys for hydration

I hope everyone had a successful League week. Now we can all look forward to the First Friday Beer. Those who mow will be champions!!!

- Indy Daryl mowed his ass off:

I am finally back on schedule!! Three weeks removed from an actual league night mow and it feels great to be back! It was a true temp of 100+ and I snuck it in right before a torrential downpour, so all things considered it was a pretty great night. Ol’ Green performed admirably and while I wish my yard wasn’t 50% clover, I am glad it’s green. Hope everyone had an amazing mow!