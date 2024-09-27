Thursday Night Mowing League 2024: Playoffs Week 4 -- The Finish Line Is Near

Can Fink finish or will this come down to a massive surprise in the final week of the 2024 season?

It all comes down to the October 3 mow, the final time in the 2024 season where everything is on the line for the greatest title in residential mowing history: the Thursday Night Mowing League World Championship.

The haters will say this isn't a world championship and I would say to kiss my ass because I have spent my own money to send TNML stickers around the world which tells me that this is a world-wide league and, hence, I will call this a world championship.

Will this be the year Fink gets over the hump?

Will Diesel in SE Michigan pull some HUGE pit maneuver in his championship mow? There have been hints that he will do something special.

Will Coach Colt Bradford, who has his Texas yard DIALED IN and has HOA awards to back it up, win a championship I know he'd cherish and probably trigger a huge pep rally at his school?

Or will the most controversial past world champion, Timmy2Cuts, do the unthinkable after traveling to Hong Kong during the playoffs?

This is why we mow!

There are rookies who are hungry for ROY honors. There are Comeback Mower of the Year awards to be handed out. Hell, I'll probably allow league members to come up with some sort of Lifetime Achievement Award that we can give out.

I'm not saying we'll have a TNML convention, but it's always a possibility

If I can break even on the event, we'll have it. Do you have a company that would like to help me break even on the event by sponsoring the event/the 2025 season? Let's talk business.

I'm not talking some ball-busting mega-deal here. I'm talking some dollars to make things interesting in 2025. Maybe we have a huge trophy made with the cash infusion.

And would you guys show up to a national convention? I'm not talking some event where you break the bank. You know my goal isn't to bust your balls financially.

Would you splurge on a couple of nights in a hotel in the Midwest/Nashville/Indy?

What would you like to see out of the TNML National Convention? Which brands would you be interested to hear from? What new technology would be interesting to see/test?

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Do I even mow these days?

I've mowed once since August 1. It's been a miserable season. The first frost of the season is expected in about three weeks and here I am not able to mow, but the good news is that we've received a little rain here and there.

It appears I'll be mowing in the final week of the season.

Mowing Reports From Across The United States and Beyond!

- Tim G. finally had a chance to send in a report and it's not because he's lazy. It finally rained in Ohio:

Got my first full yard mow since late July in Allen County, Ohio. Had 1.9" of rain last weekend that got the grass going again. It was actually a little wet, but powered through. Had a hurried 5" mow in before dark. Good to be back in the saddle again.

- Benny in Yukon, OK wouldn't miss the playoffs:

Good evening! Another quick efficient league night for the #31 Leinenkugel Ego mower tonight. The Bermuda is r growing much, even with the good rains the last week. Looks like the grass is going dormant. I will finish strong and continue to cut and get it ready for winter.

RECAP:

83 degrees, light NE winds

Primary jersey worn tonight

Bongino podcast today (a must listen/watch to get solid insights on the Trump assassination plots)

Erdinger Oktoberfest provided the refreshments

The crew chief is going to drop the deck each week to get to that nice winter hibernation length. There is also some sprinkler maintenance on the schedule.

Good luck to everyone finishing strong in this season's playoffs. This weekend is the final week of the regular season for baseball.... my Tigers have been hot and making a push for a wildcard!!

Let's Go Tigers!!!

- Indy Daryl checks in:

I know it the mowing playoffs but, after two weeks of taking a DNM, it was finally time to cut the few blades of grass that remain, after weeks of no rain!

Is my yard mostly weeds? Yup.

Is it mostly brown? You betcha.

But darn if I don’t love seeing a fresh cut lawn. And the big tree is starting to change colors to boot! Can’t wait for the temps to continue to drop and the colors to deepen. Hope everyone had great mow!!