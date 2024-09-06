Thursday Night Mowing League 2024: The Playoffs -- The Defending Champ Shows Up!

Welcome to the 2024 TNML Playoffs!

Nobody said it was going to be easy. The title just doesn't get handed over. If you're going to take the biggest prize in residential mowing history from Cincinnati's Timmy2Cuts, you'll have to come and take it.

That was evident Thursday night as the first round of the 2024 TNML Playoffs kicked off around the country as mowers from California, to Utah, to Texas, Illinois, Georgia, and up and down the East Coast squared off for a chance to bask in the glory that 2Cuts felt a year ago.

Facing a devastating drought that has crippled his operation, 2Cuts pulled off a move that has the league talking. He mowed the league letters into his lawn, which was a power move right out of the gates.

It was like Dale Earnhardt (RIP) telling the rest of the field to come get sum.

But there are guys like Nash, Brad Douglas, wild man Reid K., Coach Fresh, Coach Colt B., Fink, Diesel in SE MI, Mongo Maaske, Shannon B. and a bunch of others who want that title and they've also raise their game.

Put it this way, this season is far from a wrap. This will come down to that Oct. 3 mow. By then, fingers crossed, the drought of 2024 will loosen its grip on millions of residential mowers across this country who just want a shot at the glory to call themselves the 2024 Thursday Night Mowing League world champion.

Commissioner Report

Outside of mowing down a few patches of grass that are actually growing, I've been on the sidelines trying to figure out if I will mow again by the end of the season. It rained this morning about a ¼ inch, so that's positive, but now it's not supposed to rain again for eight days. The entire long-range forecast is for heat, sun and no rain.

If last night's rain doesn't do much, it's entirely possible my next mow could be in early October. It's eerie how silent it is around here without the sound of mowers.

Mowing Reports From Around the United States and Beyond!

- Adam in Nebraska reports:

Thanks to Bill L. Husker Hop Head for sending out his outstanding

Raspberry Jalapeño Blonde Ale. Tonight we put the Night back in TNML. His beer is top quality, and just perfect Thursday Night. (Not sponsored)

Proud to be having a post mow beer brewed from a Screencaps and Nebraska TNML All-American.

Yard is ready for a great weekend of football.

- Benny in Yukon, OK reports:

The League playoffs almost started with a DNM due to dry weather and hardly any grass growth. But, the #31 Leinenkugel Ego mower got in a full session, though the grass got just a trim. Finished off with some late summer Scott's weed & feed.

RECAP:

92 degrees, sunny, calm winds

Leinenkugel Summer Shandy provided hydration

Hair Nation via Sirius XM provided entertainment

Hopefully the best community around gets in their successful mowing to kick off the playoffs.

- Indy Daryl is in:

The heat picked back up, the start of the nfl season, and the TNML playoffs!! What a day. One measly rain in the last three weeks meant the grass was a little fried and has multiple brown spots. But since I was out galavanting around Montana last week, the lawn definitely needed a trim. Got it done at the end of a long work day, and settling in for quite the night. Hope everyone had a great mow!

- Paul D. shares:

Wednesday. Need to mow tomorrow. Bear Butte (Mato Paha) out the front yard. Sturgis, SD