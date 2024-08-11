Country Music Star Releases Incredible New Song: LISTEN

Thomas Rhett appears to have another hit on his hands.

Rhett is one of the most popular singers in country music, and he's known for bringing good vibes, fun times and a little emotion with his music.

He's been a star for years, and shows absolutely no signs of slowing down. Judging from his latest song, Rhett's fastball is as crisp as it's ever been.

Thomas Rhett is an incredibly popular country singer. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Thomas Rhett releases new song.

Rhett dropped his new song "After All The Bars Are Closed" Friday, and it's an absolutely fire track. Fire it up below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I bet you're going to like it.

Did Thomas Rhett do it again or did Thomas Rhett do it again? The answer is yes. The man simply doesn't miss.

This is the perfect kind of song for a Saturday night in the fall when it's 60 degrees out and you and your significant other and friends are sharing stories around a bonfire.

I can almost feel the cool wind on my face right now as I listen to it.

Thomas Rhett dropped a new hit. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Rhett's new album "About a Woman" comes out August 23rd, and I can't wait. I have a feeling it's going to be awesome. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

