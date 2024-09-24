Bone-Chilling Preview Released For Zodiac Killer Documentary

Netflix appears to have a significant hit on its hands with its new documentary about the Zodiac Killer.

The Zodiac Killer remains one of America's greatest unsolved mysteries. The masked killer killed at least five people in the San Francisco region of California in the late 1960s. It's possible that there were dozens of more unconfirmed victims.

He sent complex coded messages to the authorities and news outlets, and despite the constant taunting, police never made an arrest.

Netflix releases trailer for documentary about the Zodiac killer.

Now, Netflix will pull back the curtain on the infamous murder spree with its new documentary "This is the Zodiac Speaking."

It appears the documentary will focus heavily on Arthur Leigh Allen, who was believed to be one of the major suspects.

However, there is also plenty of evidence to suggest Allen, who died in 1992, couldn't have possibly been the killer. Several other individuals have been floated over the years as the possible killer.

You can watch the trailer below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I think it's safe to say "This is the Zodiac Speaking" looks very interesting. As I noted when talking about the upcoming documentary about the Menendez brothers, Americans simply love true crime stories. There are few bigger than the Zodiac Killer.

He terrorized an entire region of California, and then seemingly disappeared into the night without a trace. Nearly 60 years later, and there's still no concrete answers as to who he was or what motivated him.

It should be a very fascinating documentary once it drops October 23rd. I'll definitely be watching. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you will too!