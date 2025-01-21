Comedian Shares 100% Pure Class Message After Attending Trump's Inauguration, Will Upset Woke Snowflakes

Theo Von shared an awesome pro-America message after attending President Donald Trump's inauguration.

America's 47th President was sworn in Monday, and it's a new era in America. The Biden administration is a thing of the past, Trump is back, and it seems like there's a lot of optimism in the nation.

I can only speak for myself, but D.C. was on fire the entire day as people ushered in the Trump administration.

Theo Von shares great message after Donald Trump returns to the Oval Office.

Von, a truly elite comedian and downright hilarious human, was one of many celebrities to attend Trump's return to the Oval Office.

He had a simple message to share with people afterward:

Be grateful to be an American.

"Got a chance to go to the presidential inauguration today and I just cant believe I got to be at that. Some countries don't even let you vote. Just felt really lucky to see that," Von tweeted Monday night as festivities and parties unfolded across Washington, D.C. as people celebrated.

That's the perfect way to sum it up. Once again, Theo Von nails it. The man went from growing up in what is probably best described as lower class in Louisiana to attending the inauguration of a President as a major guest.

I can personally tell you how cool it is. I come from a working-class Wisconsin community and got to sit up front at Trump's inauguration after winning in 2016.

I remember thinking just how surreal the entire situation was. Almost got my butt kicked by Secret Service, but that's a story for another day.

What I can also confirm is that we're all lucky to be Americans. There's not a country on the planet like the one we call home. Anyone who thinks there's a better country is probably a low-IQ communist. The wokes might argue otherwise, but they're best just left ignored because they know nothing.

Props to Von for sharing an awesome message after attending Trump's inauguration. It's certainly a message I'll always support. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.