Upcoming Psychological Horror Movie Features Loaded Cast: TRAILER

The upcoming movie "The Substance" looks downright bizarre.

The plot of the movie with Dennis Quaid and Demi Moore is described as follows:

"Have you ever dreamt of a better version of yourself? You, only better in every way. You should try this new product, it's called The Substance. IT CHANGED MY LIFE. With The Substance, you can generate another you: younger, more beautiful, more perfect. You just have to share time -- one week for one, one week for the other. A perfect balance of seven days each... Easy right? If you respect the balance... What could possibly go wrong?"

Sounds intriguing, right? It certainly should, and the trailer takes things to a new level. I'm not even honestly sure how to describe it.

Demi Moore and Dennis Quaid star in "The Substance"

This movie comes off as the kind of film that is either awesome or downright terrible. There's no middle ground, generally speaking, when it comes to a weird psychological thriller/horror movie like this one.

It's either a must-watch movie or absolute trash. Which one will "The Substance" be? That remains to be seen, but I don't think there's any doubt that it's certainly bold and ambitious.

The trailer alone has my head spinning from all the different quick cuts and flashes. The premise is also interesting in the sense that it plays off people's vanity and urge to remain young.

Plus, the cast is loaded. Demi Moore and Dennis Quaid are both legit talents and Margaret Qualley has shown some early flashes in her career.

You can catch "The Substance" starting September 20th in theaters.