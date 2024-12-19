Hit TV Show's Future Gets Big Update After Monster First Season

"The Penguin" might not be done.

The HBO series based on DC Comics characters stars Colin Farrell as Oswald "Oz" Cobb/The Penguin, and it might be the best performance of his career.

The first season wrapped up on November 10th after eight awesome episodes. I'm not a fan of comics at all, but "The Penguin" was outstanding.

It was dark, insanely gritty, violent and gripping. The show never let you go once it got your attention as viewers watched Oz and rival Sofia Falcone navigate the criminal underworld of Gotham.

Will season two of "The Penguin" happen?

The main question fans had after season one ended was whether there will be a second season. In theory, the ending of season one could easily serve as a series finale.

Or, HBO could choose to pump out a lot more of Oz's story. There's been no clear indication of what the plan is, but there is a positive update.

Executive producer Matt Reeves told Variety the following when discussing the future of the show:

"Yeah, we’re talking to [showrunner] Lauren [LeFranc] about doing another season. That was a special experience. I just feel really fortunate. These characters don’t belong to me; they belong to the world. It comes down to whether you can approach them in a way that expresses something personal."

While Reeves' update is far from confirming a new season will happen (there's no public reporting that HBO has officially given season two a green light), it is a sign that the wheels of progress are turning.

They might be turning very slowly with conversations just happening, but slow progress is better than no progress at all.

HBO likes making money, and "The Penguin" was one of its biggest shows of 2024. It's hard to imagine that they won't want to go back to the well with another season.

Plus, Colin Farrell elevated his career to new heights with the series. I'm sure he'd happily do it.

Make sure to check back for any updates on season two as we might have them, and let me know your thoughts on the series at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.