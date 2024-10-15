'The Penguin' Just Aired The Best Episode Of TV In Years

It doesn't matter if you care about comic books, Batman or the like - HBO's newest crime-family drama series ‘The Penguin' is absolutely incredible.

I'll be the first to admit that I was hesitant going into the series - I liked the newer Batman movies featuring Christian Bale and Robert Pattinson as modern-day badass versions of the Caped Crusader, and I know a couple of things here or there about Gotham City, but I'm not a die-hard, comic guy.

The thing is, none of that matters when watching ‘The Penguin’ because one doesn't HAVE to know about any of that. And this past Sunday night's 4th episode of the 8-part first season proved exactly that and should 100% be getting multiple Emmy nominations because it was that damn good. Starring an unrecognizable Colin Farrell as The Penguin and How I Met Your Mother's Cristin Milioti as Sofia ‘The Hangman’ Falcone, HBO has a new must-watch show on their hands that is absolutely buzzing across social media.

NO BATMAN? NO PROBLEM

‘The Penguin’ takes place immediately after the events of Matt Reeves' 2022 ‘The Batman’ movie featuring Robert Pattinson, where Bruce Wayne failed to stop The Riddler from blowing up the New York City seawall and flooding Lower Manhattan. That has only left a void to be filled by warring crime bosses, criminals, and the lowest scum of scum as murder, drugs and prostitution take over the city that has fallen into despair with no law enforcement in sight.

That's what The Penguin brings, with as close to a Sopranos-level of criminal back-room deals, mob-style storylines and emotion as one can get.

You don't have to believe me, just head on over to IMDB as the show's 4th episode currently has a 9.7 rating - making it one of the highest rated episodes of television EVER. In this day and age when everyone on social media has SOMETHING to say? You best be on board because you know you're going to eventually watch it anyway - so why not tune in now and be a part of the conversation?

And just wait until the 4th episode and I promise you will be hooked.

The Penguin airs on HBO every Sunday night at 9pm ET.

