Celebrate Christmas With The Best 'Office' Holiday Moments

Published|Updated

There's no better way to prime the Christmas spirit than watching the best moments from "The Office."

The legendary NBC show remains a hit with millions of fans around the country, despite ending in May 2013.

It's withstood the test of time, and the Christmas episodes are the best in the show's history.

Watch the best Christmas moments from "The Office."

Fortunately for all of you, I've compiled the best Christmas moments from "The Office" for you all to enjoy today.

Grab whatever drinks and snacks you enjoy, get in a comedy and holiday mood, smash the play button below and let me know your favorite moment at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

If that didn't get you in the mood for a great Christmas Day with your family and friends, then I don't know what will.

Hopefully, your Christmas celebrations are a lot less hectic and crazy than what we watched unfold year after year on "The Office."

And, of course, I wouldn't be doing my job if I didn't include the greatest moment in the history of "The Office" - the legendary fire drill scene.

Do yourself a favor and give it a watch while you're here.

Merry Christmas, have a great day and let me know your favorite part of the day at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

