Sinister Trailer Released For Upcoming Horror Movie, Promises Lots Of Blood

"The Monkey" looks like it's going to be a scary ride.

The upcoming movie with Theo James is based on a 1980 short story from Stephen King, and the plot is described as, "When twin brothers Bill and Hal find their father's old monkey toy in the attic, a series of gruesome deaths start. The siblings decide to throw the toy away and move on with their lives, growing apart over the years."

Now, I haven't read the short story from King, but that really doesn't matter much. All I need is a teaser or trailer that captivates my attention.

The one released Monday for "The Monkey" did just that. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Teaser released for "The Monkey."

Is Stephen King a bit wacky when it comes to his politics? Without a doubt. Does Stephen King also create awesome stories?

Without a doubt. "11.22.63," "The Green Mile," "The Outsider" and "Storm of the Century" are a few of my favorites.

He has an unrivaled ability to write in-depth horror stories that are about a lot more than just scaring people. "The Outsider" and "11.22.63" are two of the best TV series of the past 20+ years.

Now, Theo James is starring in a movie about a series of gruesome deaths tied to a toy monkey. If that doesn't spark your interest, then I don't know what will.

It sounds like it's right up my alley, and the short teaser definitely makes it look like it's going to be a bloodbath. James' character is literally covered in blood. I'm not complaining! In fact, I'm sold.

"The Monkey" arrives February 21, 2025, and I'll 100% be checking it out. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.