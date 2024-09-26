Netflix Releases Unsettling Preview For Allegedly True Alien Abduction Story: WATCH

Netflix's upcoming alien abduction documentary looks very interesting.

The streaming giant released the trailer for "The Manhattan Alien Abduction" Wednesday, and the plot of the allegedly true story is described as, "This is the true story behind one of ufology’s greatest mysteries which is still a source of controversy on social media and online forums. But few know that a filmmaker was embedded at the heart of the Manhattan abduction and filmed it all. With access to hundreds of hours of never-before-seen footage, this is the real-life X Files, caught on camera."

Sounds pretty intriguing, right? Well, give the preview a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Netflix is releasing an alien abduction series.

I did some snooping around and found out the woman at the center of this documentary series is Linda Napolitano, and this isn't the first time this story has been told.

"Linda Napolitano: The Alien Abduction of the Century" was released in 2022, and covers the same story. There's also been some debates about it on Reddit, but other than that, it seems like an alleged event nobody has heard of.

The allegations are simple. Aliens floated up Linda Napolitano to a waiting UFO over Manhattan and a handful of people *MIGHT HAVE* witnessed it.

Here's the problem. There's no concrete proof of any kind this is real, and there's little to no reporting at all that such an event ever took place.

If a woman was floated up over Manhattan to a waiting UFO, then I think it's safe to say it'd be the biggest story in human history. Yet, there's next to nothing online about it given the gravity of the claims.

I'm getting very similar vibes to "The Fourth Kind." The 2009 alien thriller was also promoted as real when it clearly was not.

"The Manhattan Alien Abduction" comes out October 30th, and I'm sure it will spark a lot of heated debates online. Let me know what you think of the preview at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.