Ominous Trailer Released For New Season Of Post-Apocalyptic Thriller

The first trailer for season two of "The Last of Us" has arrived.

The HBO post-apocalyptic series about a fungal infection that wipes out society was a monster hit as soon as season one premiered.

The story of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) traveling across the country seeking safety and answers was incredibly dark, gritty and tough to sit through at times.

Yet, it was also wildly entertaining start to finish. It looks like season two will keep that same energy.

"The Last of Us" season two trailer released

HBO dropped the first trailer Thursday for season two of the hit series with Pascal and Ramsey, and it looks like whatever comes next will be every bit as sinister and unforgiving as season one.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

If that trailer doesn't get you pumped up for the new season, which arrives at some point in 2025, then I don't know what will.

It looks like viewers are going to experience the same terrifying ride that we came to love since the series premiered in early 2023.

"The Last of Us" truly keeps people guessing. Nobody is safe, and the violence is downright brutal at times. Yet, that's what makes it realistic and fun.

Now, it's time to gear up and return to the post-apocalyptic world of "The Last of Us" in 2025. Can't wait. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.