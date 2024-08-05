HBO Shares First Look At Season Two Of Hit Series

"The Last of Us" fans finally have some footage from season two to analyze.

The hit HBO series with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey returns in 2025 (exact date unknown), and fans can't wait to see what we get with the new episodes.

Season one was a monster hit for the network. The post-apocalyptic thriller based on the popular video game series seemingly came out of nowhere in early 2023 to take the TV world by storm.

It was dark, sinister, ominous and a ton of fun.

HBO releases first footage from "The Last of Us" season two.

Well, it looks like season two will bring the same energy and dark vibes fans grew to love in season one, judging from the little footage released by HBO.

You can check it out in the video below starting around 1:17, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

What do we all think? Obviously, it was only about 20 seconds of promo material, but I think it's safe to say that the series, once again, won't include many laughs or much humor. It's going to be insanely dark, and that's exactly what fans want to see.

Feed us the violence. Feed us the tragedies. Feed us the pain of Joel and Ellie. Season one ended with an epic bloodbath, and if the preview is an accurate sign of things to come, there's more blood left to be spilled.

We'll certainly be covering "The Last of Us" season two here at OutKick. Check back for updates as they roll in, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.