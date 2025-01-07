Bone-Chilling Preview Released For Hit Show's New Season

A new preview is out for "The Last of Us," and it looks like it's going to be a very unsettling experience.

The hit HBO series takes place in a post-apocalyptic America that's been decimated by a parasitic fungal infection.

It couldn't have come out at a better time. After dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and the nonsense that came with it, the series with Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal was almost ironic by the time it arrived in 2023.

It was also one of the best shows of the year. To call it unbelievably dark and unsettling would be an incredible understatement.

New preview released for season two of "The Last of Us."

Well, it looks like that tone won't change at all in season two. HBO released a new preview Monday, and it will make your skin crawl.

It's clear season two will be every bit as dark and ominous as the first season. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

For those curious, the plot of season two is described as, "Five years after the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind."

I was a bit curious about all the new characters shown. I don't know who any of them are due to the fact I have never played the famous video games.

Well, there's your answer.

I had high expectations going into season one, and was blown away by just how great it was from start to finish. I have the same expectations for season two. Anything less than outstanding will be a huge disappointment. We'll find out at some point in April! Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.