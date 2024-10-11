Hit TV Series Gets Great News, Is A Big Win For Viewers

"The Diplomat" is here for the foreseeable future on Netflix.

The hit Netflix series stars Keri Russell as Kate Wyler - the American ambassador to the United Kingdom - during a time of escalating crisis and a conspiracy that could spark a massive war.

Season one was an excellent ride in 2023, and season two premieres on the streaming giant October 31st. Fans definitely can't wait, and there's plenty more of Kate's story to tell.

"The Diplomat" returning for third season.

Netflix announced Thursday that the series with Russell has been renewed for a third season before a single episode of season two has aired.

"Season 3 flips the chessboard. In Season 3, Kate lives the particular nightmare that is getting what you want," creator Debora Cahn explained when previewing the third season.

Flipping the chessboard? You had my interest. Now, you have my attention.

This is a huge win for entertainment fans. "The Diplomat" is a great series that's a ton of fun. There's no other way to describe it.

Russell is in her element as Kate Wyler, and she's easily the best part of the show. Rufus Sewell is also great, but there's no question Russell carries the show.

Now, fans are guaranteed to get at least three full seasons, and that's a massive win for people who enjoy entertainment that's simply fun.

Also, I can't write about anything involving Keri Russell without bringing up the best run of her career when she starred in "The Americans."

The FX series is 100% worth watching. It's one of the best shows ever made, and Russell is a big part of the reason why.

Make sure to catch season two at the end of October, and let's hope the show continues to impress. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.