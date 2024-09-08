Hit TV Show Gets Intriguing Season 2 Preview: WATCH

Netflix dropped the first look at the return of "The Diplomat."

The series with Keri Russell premiered in April 2023 on Netflix, and it was a success that flew a bit under the radar.

Russell stars as Kate Wyler - the American ambassador to the United Kingdom - and viewers watch her try to navigate multiple unfolding and escalating problems around the globe.

Specifically, an attack on a British aircraft carrier that left dozens dead. All signs point to Iran being responsible, but like any great political drama, little is as simple as it appears.

Netflix releases teaser for "The Diplomat" season two.

Season one ended with an incredible twist and a cliffhanger that left viewers craving for more. I'm not going to spoil it here.

The final moments of the season one finale are simply too great to ruin prior to seeing it. Without getting into the hyper-specific details, I am happy to see there is finally a look at season two.

Give it a watch below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Obviously, there are no spoilers in that preview (or are there?), but it's nice to wet the whistle ahead of season two arriving October 31st.

I can't wait to see what we get. Also, if you're not familiar with Keri Russell, I can't recommend checking out her stuff enough.

She gave a legendary performance in "The Americans." She's an outrageously talented actress who has rightfully earned a lot of praise over the years.

It's hard to watch the ending of "The Americans" and not get goosebumps. She brings a different energy to "The Diplomat," but is still elite.

Season two arrives October 31st, and I can't wait to check it out. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@OutKick.com.