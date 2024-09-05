Rising Country Music Stars Perform Incredibly Emotional Song: VIDEO

The Castellows are, once again, taking the internet by storm with their new song.

The popular country music trio is made up of the Balkcom sisters Ellie, Powell and Lily, and the three have been on a run ever since releasing "Sober Sundays" with fellow rising star Wyatt Flores.

The song tells the story of someone who is dealing with substance abuse issues and the woman in his life. It's one of the more emotional and powerful songs that has come out of country music in a minute or two.

It's also a reminder that the three seemed destined to be stars. Now, they've taken it to a new level.

The Castellows and Wyatt Flores drop acoustic version of "Sober Sundays."

The trio and Flores teamed up for a new video showcasing an acoustic version of the song, and it's 100% worth your time if you're a country music fan.

Check it out below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As you'd expect, the reactions from the fans were overwhelmingly positive:

Wonderful harmonies and a song that has everything that makes it brilliant. Thank you for that!

Next years CMA artists of the year

Fortunate enough to be at the Opry to hear them sing this live last week. Lily has a special quality in her voice that is real not "studio magic". Throw in the great harmonies with Ellie and Powell and it creates something special. I have been to over a hundred country concerts in my life and heard lots of great singers but occasionally you hear something truly special. This video and the live version I heard last week was one of those occasions.

Breathtaking!!!!!!!!! Listen to this song at least once a day. I can't wait to here it live. Hope you are planning a tour with Wyatt. Your voices go together like the breeze and the trees.

Beautiful song sung by beautiful down-to-earth musicians.

These young ladies when you hear there voices and that great harmony you can feel it down deep in my soul.

How music is suppose to be done!!!!

It's been a ton of fun continuing to watch The Castellows blow up. I discovered them in early 2024, and there's been no looking back since.

The more I explore their music, the more it grows on me, and I'm sure that's the same for a lot of people. They also just seem incredibly badass.

I can't wait to see what the three give us next, but I have no doubt it will be great. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.