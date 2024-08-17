Country Music Sisters Go Viral With Heartwarming Video

The Castellows continue to impress online.

The popular country music trio is made up of the Balkcom sisters Ellie, Powell and Lily, and the three are currently riding high on momentum after releasing their new hit song "Sober Sundays."

Their song with Wyatt Flores took country music by storm when it came out a few weeks back. What do you do when momentum is high?

You keep rolling, and that's exactly what The Castellows have been doing.

The Castellows go viral with new TikTok video.

The three sisters posted a viral video on TikTok of them singing their song "How Do I Feel Alive" with Colby Acuff, and it's a great example of why people like the three so much.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

There was also plenty of support from fans in the comment section showing their support for the three:

You three are a whole vibe

Such a cool video of y’all

Love you gals

Amazing three girls

I feel like I've been beating this drum for a while at this point, but I have absolutely no doubt The Castellows are going to become huge over the coming years.

It feels like they're in the same stage Zach Bryan was right before he exploded. They're gaining popularity and traction online (the group has a staggering 1.5 million followers on Instagram), and "Sober Sundays" might be what elevates them to the next level.

Where will the three go from here? Upward and onward, hopefully. Get on the hype train while there's still room. They make great music, and all three appear to be class acts.

Plus, they love the outdoors and hunting. What more do we need to say?

Let me know what you think of The Castellows at David.Hookstead@outkick.com!