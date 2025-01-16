Country Music Stars Shock Internet With New Song Preview: LISTEN

The Castellows appear to have another hit on the way.

The rising country music trio consists of sisters Eleanor, Lily, and Powell Balkcom, and they had the biggest year of their career in 2024.

I discovered them early in 2024, and by the time the year wrapped up, they had climbed multiple rungs of the country music ladder.

It appears they're getting ready for an even bigger 2025.

The Castellows tease new collab.

The trio released a short snippet from their upcoming collaboration with Flatland Cavalry titled "Place They Call Home."

While I'm not an expert in many things (trust me, you all remind me of that daily!), I do know a thing or two about when a country song has some potential.

"Place They Call Home" seems like it's going to be a hit with country fans who like music with Americana vibes. Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Did The Castellows do it again or did they do it again? To be honest, I'm not overly familiar with Flatland Cavalry.

They're not in my regular rotation, but I do know plenty about The Castellows. All three sisters are incredibly talented, and it appears they're about to add another viral track to their growing list of accomplishments.

Plus, these women hunt. What's not to love? It's like they were engineered for the OutKick audience.

I fully expect "Place They Call Home" to fly once it hits Spotify next Friday. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.