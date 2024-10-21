Country Music Star Goes Viral With Chilling Cover Of Classic Song: WATCH

The Castellows, once again, are generating plenty of attention online.

The popular country music trio consists of sisters Eleanor, Lily, and Powell Balkcom, and they've been on a very impressive run lately.

They released their latest single "Ways To Go" this past Friday, continue to climb the country music mountain and it appears they're destined to be major players for a long time.

The Castellows go viral with cover of legendary song.

The group recently posted a video on TikTok of Lily singing Janis Joplin's famous song "Me and Bobby McGee," and she definitely put on a show. It's a reminder of just how talented the group is.

Watch it below

Fans had plenty of reactions to the viral performance from the Balkcom sister:

wow that's the best Janis Joplin cover I've heard

One of ur best! in my opinion.

well done

Beautiful voice

What a great job… Janis would be proud

Does not get any better … period!!!!

Beautiful.

Really good… don’t give up the dream…

I've said it before and I'll say it again. The Castellows are on the verge of a major breakthrough and I can't wait for it to happen.

They've already experienced a lot of success when it comes to moving the needle online. Add in the fact they're going on tour with Thomas Rhett, and it's safe to say things are rolling for the trio.

Now, it's time to take things to the next level.

Also, I wouldn't be doing my job if I didn't note that they're all big fans of the outdoors and hunting. It's the perfect kind of OutKick content.

Clearly, Lily can get after it in the wild.

It should be fun to see what they do next.