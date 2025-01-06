Country Music Stars Go Viral With Epic Performance: WATCH

The Castellows are rocking out on Instagram with an awesome viral video.

As OutKick readers know, we've become solid fans of the popular country music trio. The group is made up of sisters Eleanor, Lily, and Powell Balkcom.

They had a monster 2024, and if you believe in momentum, it's likely they're also going to have an incredible 2025.

The Castellows go viral with awesome cover performance.

What did the women do this time to light up social media? They performed a cover of the Goo Goo Dolls' legendary song "Iris."

You don't often see country crossover with rock, but here we are. We're definitely not complaining. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Are The Castellows incredibly talented or are they incredibly talented? The answer is yes, and anyone who says otherwise has no idea what they're talking about.

The trio is on a great run, and they're now dabbling in completely different genres. What's not to love? Even though I'm not the biggest fan of the genre of rock the Goo Goo Dolls helped make famous, I know a great cover performance when I see one.

The Balkcom sisters, once again, knocked it out of the park.

What did you think of the performance? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and definitely check back for all the country music content as we have it.