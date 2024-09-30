Country Music Trio Goes Viral With Chilling Cover Performance

Published|Updated

The Castellows have, once again, managed to move the needle online.

The popular country music trio is made up of the Balkcom sisters Ellie, Powell and Lily, and all three have some serious momentum behind them at the moment.

The group recently released "Sober Sundays" with Wyatt Flores, and they've been on a run ever since. That now includes another impressive cover performance.

The Castellows go viral with cover performance.

The trio recently shared a video of a cover performance of "Head Full Of Doubt/Road Full Of Promise" by The Avett Brothers.

If you're a fan of their music, I can guarantee you're not going to want to miss this one. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As you'd expect, the fans showed an overwhelming amount of support for the three women. Check out some of the comments from the fans below:

  • Amazing
  • Little Angels
  • Y’all sound so amazing
  • UR harmony is sooo good!!
  • This sounds beautiful!
  • You girls are amazing, love y'all from Scotland
  • Y’all are a blessing in this world. Thank you!
  • Good music

It's very impressive just how talented these three women are. In fact, saying they're talented doesn't even begin to sum it up.

It's borderline criminal how they're not bigger stars than they already are. As I've said before, it feels like we're watching The Castellows in the same phase Zach Bryan was in before launching into superstardom.

The Castellows (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)

The Castellows are an incredibly talented country music trio. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)

The group is also going on tour with Thomas Rhett, and that is going to be massive for all three of them. The future is very bright. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.