Country Music Trio Goes Viral With Chilling Cover Performance

The Castellows have, once again, managed to move the needle online.

The popular country music trio is made up of the Balkcom sisters Ellie, Powell and Lily, and all three have some serious momentum behind them at the moment.

The group recently released "Sober Sundays" with Wyatt Flores, and they've been on a run ever since. That now includes another impressive cover performance.

The Castellows go viral with cover performance.

The trio recently shared a video of a cover performance of "Head Full Of Doubt/Road Full Of Promise" by The Avett Brothers.

If you're a fan of their music, I can guarantee you're not going to want to miss this one. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As you'd expect, the fans showed an overwhelming amount of support for the three women. Check out some of the comments from the fans below:

It's very impressive just how talented these three women are. In fact, saying they're talented doesn't even begin to sum it up.

It's borderline criminal how they're not bigger stars than they already are. As I've said before, it feels like we're watching The Castellows in the same phase Zach Bryan was in before launching into superstardom.

The group is also going on tour with Thomas Rhett, and that is going to be massive for all three of them. The future is very bright. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.