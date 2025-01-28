Country Music Stars Stun Internet With Powerful Video: WATCH

The Castellows are keeping their foot on the pedal with their new song.

The popular country music group consists of sisters Eleanor, Lily, and Powell Balkcom, and they dropped their new song "Place They Call Home" this past Friday.

Would it shock you to learn it immediately went viral? Well, it shouldn't. The song is another reminder that the three women are legit movers and shakers in the country music game.

The Castellows drop video for "Place They Call Home."

Well, the trio is making sure to keep the momentum high, and did just that with a video for the song with Flatland Cavalry.

Check out the awesome video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It took absolutely no time at all for reactions to roll in, and people loved the latest track from the incredibly talented group:

anything Lily sings is just pure gold

Ain't Ashamed to claim the Name i'm a Footstool to his Throne...wow that's powerful!

God bless the Castellows, what a pure and beautiful song!

Bringing country back to its roots, thanks y'all!!

That song is a whole new level.

Best harmonies since the Eagles! Love it!

ICONS!! These Three Sisters Are Just Outstandingly Incredible!!

Such an awesome song love you all so much and God bless you

Even with my eyes closed I can tell theses girls are beautiful...

Loving how country is coming back.

I think this song is in the top 10 best songs I ever heard, great job girls! All day on repeat

I wasn't sure I would ever hear another country classic in my life time. I just did. Thank you.

I've said it before and I'll say it again, country music is going through a renaissance moment right now, and The Castellows are a big part of it.

Instead of getting auto-tuned garbage, fans are finally getting a steady stream of incredible music. Whether it's The Castellows, Riley Green, Ella Langley, Zach Bryan, Morgan Wallen or anyone in-between, the genre is crushing it right now.

The new year is off to a scorching hot start, and I have no doubt we're only going up from here. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com what you think about country music and all the great artists crushing it right now.