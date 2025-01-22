Country Music Stars Beat The Cold With Awesome Viral Video: WATCH

The Castellows are doing their best to pump out some content during the cold streak crushing America.

Large chunks of the country are currently dealing with cold temps that definitely aren't fun. It was so cold in Washington, D.C. that President Donald Trump's inauguration had to be moved indoors.

What are people doing to beat the cold? By figuring out how to embrace the situation!

The Castellows go viral during the cold temps.

Instead of bundling up and staying indoors like many people (I spent Monday in cold temps like a true patriot for the record), the popular country music trio decided to hop outside and drop a new preview of their upcoming song "Place They Call Home."

The song also features Flatland Cavalry. There's been a ton of hype surrounding it ahead of its Friday release.

Now, fans have another look…..with a cold weather twist. Give it a watch below, and let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Do the Castellows continue to impress or do the Castellows continue to impress? The answer is yes, and I'm not sure how anyone could disagree.

They're even willing to brave bitterly cold temps in order to put on a show for their fans.

Friday can't get here fast enough because this song is going to set Spotify and the country music world on fire. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.